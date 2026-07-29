Anna Market traders urge CCMC to stop retail sale at MGR Wholesale Market

In the petition, the association stated that around 1,000 families have been dependent on the Anna Market for the past 38 years. The traders said that while the MGR Market was established as a wholesale market, several vendors have been continuing retail sales, resulting in a significant decline in customer footfall at the Anna Market.

According to the association, retail sales were temporarily permitted at the MGR Wholesale Market during the COVID-19 pandemic to help traders overcome disruptions. However, despite repeated requests after normalcy returned, the practice has continued.

The traders pointed out that they had submitted a representation to the MGR Wholesale Market administration on June 29, 2022, seeking an end to retail sales. However, they alleged that no effective action had been taken.

The association further said that business at the Anna Market has already been hit due to the ongoing renovation of shops within the market complex and the Saibaba Colony flyover project works. Continuing retail operations at the wholesale market, they argued, has further worsened the situation.