Banker attack: Alagiri daughter held, freed

CHENNAI: Kayalvizhi Alagiri, daughter of former union minister M K Alagiri, appeared before the Shastri Nagar police on Tuesday in connection with a case filed over allegedly slapping a bank manager in Adyar on July 20. After the inquiry that lasted for nearly two hours, she was formally arrested and released on station bail, sources said.

The police said Kayalvizhi, who owns the building where the public sector bank’s branch operates from, went there after being informed about a faulty lift. Investigators said branch manager Harshin Singh had unsuccessfully sought repairs through the maintenance team before the matter reached Kayalvizhi. While discussing the issue, she allegedly slapped Singh. The incident was caught on CCTV, the police said.

Following a complaint by the branch’s chief manager, Namachivayam, the Shastri Nagar police booked Kayalvizhi for assault and criminal intimidation. A summons was issued on Monday following which she appeared for the inquiry on Tuesday.