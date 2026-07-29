CBCID arrests three persons for illegal registration of Palani temple land

DINDIGUL: The CBCID (Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department) which is investigating the illegal registration of Palani temple land case has made its first arrest on Wednesday. The CBCID arrested three persons in connection with the illegal registration of 1.4 acres of land belonging to the Arulmigu Dhandapani Swamigal Mutt under the control of HR&CE department at the foothills of Palani in Dindigul. Police have also secured one more person and enquiring him.

According to a police source, CB-CID has arrested three persons linked to the fraudulent registration of 1.4 acres of land in Palani after several rounds of questioning. The individuals arrested include K Vellaithurai (60), from Madathukulam Taluk in Tiruppur District; S Anwardeen (65), from Goundankulam in Palani, Dindigul District; and D Murugadas (56) from Salamedu, Villupuram District. Vellaithurai is identified as one of the buyers, Murugadas as the seller, and Anwardeen as the broker facilitating the entire transaction. Police have also questioning Sethupathi, one of the individual who bought the land.

A case was registered against them, under BNS sections 318(4), 336(3), 340(2), 49, and 61(2). CB-CID police has been questioning various persons including Sub-Registrar Justin Manikandan, who has been placed under suspension, in relation to the case and has already conducted searches at the residence of the suspended Sub-Registrar. It should be noted that Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) on July 16 began its probe into the fraudulent registration.