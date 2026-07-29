Chicken biryani may soon be part of midday meals, TN CM’s call likely soon

CHENNAI: Government school students may soon get one more reason to attend school as the state government is seriously considering serving chicken biryani once a week under the midday meal scheme. School Education Minister A Rajmohan said that the proposal has already been placed before the chief minister and was under consideration.

The suggestion was among the several demands raised by representatives of more than 80 teacher associations during a consultative meeting convened by the minister on Tuesday, ahead of the state Budget on August 5.

“We requested the government to improve the quality of rice supplied under the midday meal scheme and introduce chicken biryani once a week. We also urged the government to entrust the implementation of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme to noon meal workers and regularise their services,” a representative of a teachers association said. Responding to the proposal, Rajmohan said it was already under consideration.

Meanwhile, highly placed department sources told TNIE that any decision to introduce biryani would be taken by including the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department as the noon meal scheme is implemented by them, adding that the government might view the proposal favourably.

Apart from the biryani proposal, the associations sought the extension of both the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme and the noon meal scheme to students up to Class 12.