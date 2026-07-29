Coimbatore police receive over 55 cyber fraud complaints daily

COIMBATORE: Cyber fraud complaints continue to surge in Coimbatore despite repeated police awareness campaigns. On average, the city and district cyber crime police wings together receive more than 55 new complaints every day, indicating that residents are increasingly falling prey to online scams.

The city cyber crime wing has registered around 6,000 cybercrime-related complaints so far this year, averaging about 35 fresh cases daily. The Coimbatore district cyber crime wing receives roughly 20 complaints each day. Officials noted that investment-related frauds form the bulk of these cases. In 2025, the city wing handled nearly 10,000 complaints, up from about 9,500 in 2024.

Fraudsters typically target working professionals by promising unusually high returns on investments. They also swindle money by sending malicious links through social media platforms, particularly WhatsApp and Instagram, that allow them to access victims' bank accounts.

Police acknowledge that tracing the actual perpetrators remains difficult in most cases. Their primary success lies in freezing whatever funds remain in the accounts used by the fraudsters once a complaint is lodged.

In the district, the most frequently reported offences include investment frauds, matrimonial scams, "digital arrest" frauds targeting elderly citizens, and rental-house scams. Investment frauds often follow a "task-based" modus operandi, which accounts for roughly 30%of such cases.