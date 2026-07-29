Dismantling of old Pamban railway bridge central span likely to be over by Sept

RAMANATHAPURAM: The dismantling of the iconic century-old Pamban railway bridge has gathered pace, with a major portion of its historic central span already removed, leaving tourists and locals saddened by the gradual disappearance of one of Tamil Nadu’s most recognisable engineering landmarks.

Senior railway officials said the dismantling of the central span that began in February is progressing as scheduled and is expected to be completed by end of September.

Officials noted that most of the dismantled steel members have suffered extensive corrosion after decades of exposure to the harsh marine environment, making preservation of the entire bridge impractical.

They added that only the bridge’s iconic radial girder is proposed to be preserved and relocated for public display. The girder is likely to be installed at the Railway Museum in Tiruchy as a heritage exhibit, while the remaining heavily corroded components are unlikely to be retained.