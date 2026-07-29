Facilities exist on paper, not on ground at Chinnampathi tribal village in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Chinnampathi, a tribal hamlet housing around 72 Irular families, located at the edge of the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border in the Coimbatore district, has been struggling to obtain even basic amenities despite having several government and private initiatives on paper.

Located deep inside a dense forest, the village is about 7km from the Coimbatore-Kochi National Highway near Walayar. Forest department permission is mandatory to enter as wildlife movement is frequent. Daily wage work at farmlands is the tribals' main livelihood.

While a government boarding school up to Class 5 exists in the village, children have to go to Navakkarai for higher studies.

Notably, the village has a new housing project, a ration shop, government vehicle arrangements for transport and a biogas plant. However, TNIE's visit to the village revealed that none of these facilities are functional and they remain only as showpieces.

"Transport is our biggest problem. Only the Route No 96 bus comes here in the morning and evening. Like other areas, we had asked for a van. A few months before the Assembly elections, the local body gave us a non-functional vehicle and told us to repair and run it ourselves. We spent money several times, but it keeps breaking down and has now become completely useless. We do not have transport even during daytime. With elephants moving around the region, we are living in constant fear. Even for medical emergencies, we are forced to carry people on two-wheelers," said M Karthik, a youth from the village.