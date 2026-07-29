Karnataka told to release 3,500 cusecs of Cauvery water to TN for 15 days

CHENNAI: The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) on Tuesday directed Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs (4.536 tmcft) of Cauvery water at Biligundlu for a period of 15 days from 8 am on Wednesday to meet Tamil Nadu’s requirements.

The direction was issued at the 139th meeting of the CWRC, held via video conference, under the chairmanship of Vineet Gupta. The representatives of all the Cauvery basin states participated in the meeting. However, official sources said the Karnataka government has decided to challenge the CWRC’s direction before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

Tamil Nadu was represented by A Jayakumari, chief engineer, water resources department, Tiruchy Region, who urged the committee to direct Karnataka to release the due share of water as per the Cauvery water-sharing schedule. According to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka had fallen short by 9.46 tmcft of its pro-rata share during the period.

Presenting the state’s case, Jayakumari said TN had received only 3.543 tmcft of water at Biligundlu between June 1 and July 26, 2026, against the quantity due under the monthly release schedule. She told the committee the cumulative deficit during the period had reached 35.391 tmcft.