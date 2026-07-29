Madras HC reserves order in job scam case filed against Nehru

Referring to SC rulings, Luthra submitted that courts cannot pass orders affecting parties without hearing them. “Notice was issued to me (Nehru) on the day the bench reserved orders. Once notice is issued, I become a respondent, and I have a right to hearing,” he argued.

He contended that neither the HC Rules nor CrPC Section 482 barred a review petition when a respondent had not been heard, as such an omission violated the principles of natural justice.

Countering Advocate General Vijay Narayan’s argument that the review petitions were not maintainable as the writ proceedings were criminal in nature, Luthra argued that the first bench was exercising its jurisdiction under Article 226. The bench adjourned the hearing to August 7.