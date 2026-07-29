Madurai Bench of Madras HC raps police for inaction over defamatory posts against Seeman

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday criticised the Madurai police for failing to take action against two persons for allegedly posting defamatory videos and images of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman on social media. The court also directed the cyber crime police to identify and remove the said objectionable contents against Seeman forthwith and take action against the people involved.

The order was passed on a petition filed by G Thirumurugan alias Theeran Thirumurugan, state coordinator of the above party, seeking action against two persons, Bismi and Tamilan Gokul, for allegedly making defamatory and false accusations against Seeman and posting morphed images degrading him. Thirumurugan claimed that though he lodged a complaint in this regard before the Madurai police, no action was taken.