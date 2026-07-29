One more plea for CBI probe in Palani mutt land sale case

MADURAI: Former AIADMK legislator KSN Venugopalu has sought a CBI investigation into the case pertaining to the fraudulent registration of a 1.4-acre land belonging to Palani Dhandayuthapani Mutt in the name of private individuals. He moved a PIL in this regard before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

He also sought the appointment of a retired HC judge to monitor the investigation. Venugopalu questioned as to why the district registrar and the regular sub-registrar of Palani who had initially signed the sale deed on July 7 were not arrayed as an accused in the case so far.

Citing that a joint commissioner of the temple was promoted shortly after the incident, he also suspected the involvement of higher officials of the HR&CE department. Since the CB-CID, is also under the administrative control of the state government, he opined that only an independent investigation by CBI would inspire the confidence of the public in the criminal justice system.

When the matter came before a bench of justices CV Karthikeyan and R Sakthivel, it was informed that a similar petition filed by the chairman of the Palani Municipality was earlier listed before a single judge last week and was transferred to the portfolio judge. The judges, therefore, said both cases may be listed before them on Thursday.