Parties rage at guv after Tamil Thai Vazhthu gets third spot at MSU convocation

TIRUNELVELI/CHENNAI: Despite opposition from leaders of various political parties, Tamil Thai Vazhthu was rendered third after Vande Mataram and National Anthem during the 33rd convocation of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University (MSU) on Tuesday.
Higher education minister and pro-chancellor of the university, P Vishwanathan, and department secretary Dheeraj Kumar boycotted the event, allegedly aggrieved over the decision to relegate the Tamil invocation song to the third spot.
DGP Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, who was to receive his doctorate, also did not attend the convocation. On Monday, minister Vishwanathan had told TNIE that he would take part in the convocation.
Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who conferred degrees on 758 PhD scholars and 113 medalists, highlighted that the two did not attend the event and said they should have been present to witness the achievements of students.
Several leaders and political parties, including the ruling TVK, took to X condemning the governor’s office for “undermining Tamil identity and tradition.”
TVK stated that “in a democracy guided by conscience, Mother Tamil will always have the first place,” adding that it would never accept Tamil being relegated to the third position.
DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi questioned the silence of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, recalling his previous objections to comments on Tamil identity. TNCC president MP Manickam Tagore alleged that the governor had once again hurt the sentiments of Tamils by denying the state song its due respect.
VCK deputy general secretary and minister Vanniarasu said it was ironic that the controversy had unfolded in a university named after Manonmaniam Sundaranar, the author of Tamil Thai Vazhthu. CPI and CPM also criticised the governor over the incident.