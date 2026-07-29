Parties rage at guv after Tamil Thai Vazhthu gets third spot at MSU convocation

TIRUNELVELI/CHENNAI: Despite opposition from leaders of various political parties, Tamil Thai Vazhthu was rendered third after Vande Mataram and National Anthem during the 33rd convocation of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University (MSU) on Tuesday.

Higher education minister and pro-chancellor of the university, P Vishwanathan, and department secretary Dheeraj Kumar boycotted the event, allegedly aggrieved over the decision to relegate the Tamil invocation song to the third spot.

DGP Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, who was to receive his doctorate, also did not attend the convocation. On Monday, minister Vishwanathan had told TNIE that he would take part in the convocation.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who conferred degrees on 758 PhD scholars and 113 medalists, highlighted that the two did not attend the event and said they should have been present to witness the achievements of students.