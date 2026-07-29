Rs 50 crore fund to improve disaster response measures in TN districts

CHENNAI: Revenue and Disaster Management Minister K A Sengottaiyan on Tuesday said the government has created a Rs 50-crore revolving fund to ensure district collectors have immediate access to resources for preparedness, rescue, relief and rehabilitation measures.

Speaking at a workshop on ‘Heat Risk Management Towards Building a Heat-Resilient Tamil Nadu’ in Guindy, the minister said the fund has been allocated to the Tamil Nadu Disaster Risk Reduction Agency (TNDRRA) and would be released to district collectors as and when required.

He also announced that the Tamil Nadu State Institute of Disaster Management would be established at a cost of Rs 55 crore.

The institute will function as the state’s nodal centre for disaster management training, research, capacity building, policy support and scientific innovation.