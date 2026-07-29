Southern Railway adds extra coaches to five express trains

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has temporarily added extra coaches to five Express trains to meet rising passenger demand. According to an official release, Nagercoil-Coimbatore Superfast Express (Train No. 22667/22668) will have one additional sleeper class coach from August 1 to September 29 on services originating from Nagercoil, and from July 31 to September 28 on services originating from Coimbatore. Rameswaram-Tirupati Express (Train No. 16780/16779) will have an additional AC three-tier coach from August 2 to September 29 on services originating from Rameswaram, and from August 3 to September 30 on services originating from Tirupati.

Rameswaram-Kanniyakumari Superfast Express (Train No. 22621/22622) will have an additional AC three-tier coach from August 1 to September 28 on services originating from Rameswaram, and from August 2 to September 29 on services originating from Kanniyakumari. Chennai Central-Tirupati Saptagiri Express (Train No. 16057/16058) will have an additional chair car coach from August 1 to September 30 on services originating from both Chennai Central and Tirupati.