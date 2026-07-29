TN govt mulls legal options in Karur job case

CHENNAI: The TVK-led state government is examining the order passed by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court quashing the government appointment orders provided to the families of victims of the Karur stampede, and will decide on legal recourse after studying the detailed copy of the judgment, Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar said.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai on Tuesday, the minister stated that the decision to provide government jobs to the affected families was taken following directions from Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to ensure relief and support for the bereaved families.

“Honourable judges of the high court have issued the order. The state government had acted on the directions of the CM to assist the affected families in a beneficial manner.

We are awaiting the official copy of the judgment order. Once we receive and examine it, we will consult legal experts and decide on the next legal course of action,” Nirmal Kumar said, when asked whether the state would appeal the decision in the Supreme Court.