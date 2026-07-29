TN govt redeploys 210 staff, nurses’ association flays move

CHENNAI: The health department has issued an order for the redeployment of 210 staff nurses from seven new medical colleges to four medical institutions under the control of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research. Demanding the cancellation of the order, the Tamil Nadu Nurses Empowerment Association has announced that its members will to report to work on Wednesday wearing black badges.

The G.O., dated July 21, states that the staff nurses from government medical college hospitals in Namakkal, Krishnagiri, The Nilgiris, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Tiruvallur and Tiruppur will be redeployed to the following “needy institutions”: Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, Salem, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial GH, Tiruchy, Chengalpattu Medical College Hospital, and Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, Chennai.

The order stated that the redeployment was done after working out details of the total staff nurse post, bed count, and staff nurse ratio before and after the proposed redeployment in the seven medical college hospitals and four medical institutions.