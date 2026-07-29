TN plans new policy for Battery storage systems

CHENNAI: The state government will roll out a comprehensive policy on Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and battery recycling within the next few weeks, as the process of finalising the policy is nearing completion, Electricity and Law Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the Indian Institute of Technology - Madras (IIT-M), he said the policy is aimed at supporting the rapid growth of renewable energy and preparing the state for future challenges in battery disposal and recycling.

Highlighting IIT Madras’ role, the minister said the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the institute to undertake research on emerging technologies. As part of the collaboration, IIT-Madras is studying Battery Energy Storage Systems and battery recycling technologies.

“Battery recycling will become a major challenge within the next five years. We want to be prepared in advance by framing a suitable policy. The study will also help TNEB effectively manage peak-hour demand through energy storage solutions,” he said.

Nirmal Kumar said the state’s installed renewable energy generation capacity has reached nearly 30,000 MW and is approaching saturation. “The government’s priority is now to streamline investments in the renewable energy sector. Several investors have been approaching the TNGECL with proposals for new renewable energy projects, including solar and wind power,” he said.