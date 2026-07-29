TN reply sought on filling SHRC vacancies

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has issued a notice to the Tamil Nadu government directing it to file reply to a PIL petition seeking directions to fill the vacancy of the State Human Rights Commission (TNSHRC) members. The first bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan directed that the reply be filed within two weeks.

The petition, filed by Coimbatore-based advocate N Panneerselvam, stated that the commission is a statutory body with a chairperson and two members. The tenure of the two members expired on December 29, 2025, but the vacancies have not been filled so far.

Without the two members, the chairperson is functioning alone, resulting in severe delays in the disposal of complaints of human rights violations. Nearly 37,000 petitions are pending before the commission as of now, leaving the petitioners awaiting justice, the petition said.

Panneerselvam said the continued vacancies defeat the object of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993. Stating that the authorities concerned had not acted upon a representation he submitted on July 3, 2026, he prayed for the court to issue directions to the respondent authorities to take immediate steps for filling the vacant posts in accordance with the provisions of the Protection of Human Rights Act.