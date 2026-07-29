TNIE Exclusive: Digital push to double TN mineral revenue

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government is planning a major overhaul of the Natural Resources Department through digitisation and online monitoring of operations to double the revenue generated by the department over the next few years.

According to sources, the department generated approximately Rs 4,500 crore in revenue during 2025-26. This included income from mining lease fees, major minerals, mineral-bearing land tax, royalties, and contributions to the green fund and payments to the District Mineral Foundation Trust.

“The state government expects that stricter regulation and improved monitoring mechanisms will help increase the revenue to around Rs 6,500 crore in the first year. The target is to gradually increase this to about Rs 9,000 crore over the next few years,” an official said.

Sources said that a substantial quantity of rough stone and other minerals extracted from both leased and non-leased areas currently falls outside the ambit of the mineral-bearing land tax. As a result, the government is also unable to collect royalties on a significant portion of these minerals.

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“The government will soon announce measures to ensure that all minerals extracted in the state are monitored through a digital weighbridge system integrated with a centralised online platform,” an official said.

The implementation of stricter regulatory measures could initially affect the sector’s performance, leading to slower growth in the short term before revenues begin to rise steadily.