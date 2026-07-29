Transport ban may ease building materials’ availability in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government’s ban on the transportation of M-sand and other construction aggregates to neighbouring states for three months is expected to ease the severe demand-supply imbalance within the state and, in turn, marginally reduce illegal rough stone extraction. The move is also anticipated to curb cartelisation in the sale of construction materials.

Industry stakeholders have long cited the wide gap between demand and supply as one of the key reasons behind violations in stone quarries and crusher units. According to industry sources, the state’s daily requirement for construction aggregates stands at around 5.25 lakh units, while the government’s approved quarry production capacity is only about 1.2 lakh units. It is alleged that nearly 60% of the construction aggregates consumed in the state are sourced through illegal mining operations, resulting in significant revenue loss for both the Commercial Taxes Department and the Department of Geology and Mining.

The state has more than 2,000 stone quarries with legal permits. The government’s decision is estimated to have halted the movement of nearly 15% of the construction aggregates produced in the state, particularly from around 200 quarries located in border districts such as Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Coimbatore, Krishnagiri, and Dharmapuri. Construction aggregates include crushed stone, M-sand, P-sand, gravel, rough stone, and other related materials.