TVK MLA ‘attacks’ journalists, YouTuber

RANIPET: Two journalists and a YouTuber were allegedly attacked by TVK’s Sholinghur MLA G Kapil on Monday, triggering protests against the MLA in Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai and Tirupattur.

The journalists Aranganathan of Dinakaran and Kalyanasundaram of Dinamalar were attacked when they were covering the attack on YouTuber Siva.

The YouTuber had allegedly uploaded a video showing the MLA gesturing as if to strike journalists on the first day of the screening of the film Jana Nayagan. Following the attack, Aranganathan, Kalyanasundaram and Siva have been admitted to the Sholinghur Government Hospital.

The journalists belonging to the Ranipet Press Club filed a complaint at the Sholinghur police station on Tuesday, seeking legal action against the MLA, his brother, and others involved in the attack.

According to the sources, Kapil and his brother Dhananjeliyan were upset after media outlets and social media circulated a video recorded during the screening of Jana Nayagan, in which the MLA is seen raising his hand in a threatening gesture when journalists approached him for a comment.

After identifying the person who had uploaded the video, the MLA and his brother allegedly confronted and assaulted Siva at his photo studio in Sholinghur. When Kalyanasundaram and Aranganathan reached the spot to cover the incident, they were attacked as well, and their mobile phones damaged.