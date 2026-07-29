Two sub-registrars, Two ex-revenue staff among 19 booked in land fraud case

MADURAI: The Madurai City Crime Branch (CCB) has registered a case against 19 people, including two serving sub-registrars and two more former revenue officials, over the fraudulent transfer and registration of land belonging to a trust under the Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple. The FIR was registered based on a complaint lodged by the temple’s joint commissioner.

According to the complaint, the case pertains to a charitable endowment created under a will executed on November 5, 1930, by T M Durairani of, the “Asodha Vilas” bungalow and garden, measuring 0.72640 hectares at P P Kulam (Chokkikulam), were bequeathed to Pudukottai Rajakumarar Dakshanamoorthy Durairaja Durairani Trust under the Meenakshi temple for religious and charitable purposes.

The complaint alleged that the temple property was illegally transferred in 2016 after the temple’s title was removed from revenue records and patta was issued in favour of private individuals by the then Madurai North tahsildar.