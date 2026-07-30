Anbumani unanimously re-elected PMK president, party eyes Andhra entry

CHENNAI: Anbumani Ramadoss was unanimously re-elected the PMK’s president at the party’s general council meeting held at Mamallapuram near Chennai on Wednesday.

Vadivel Ravanan was elected the party’s general secretary, while Thilagabama was named its treasurer.

Addressing the gathering after the election, Anbumani said the PMK has a unique identity and strong policies. He said the party should work with confidence and proper election planning to come to power in Tamil Nadu in 2031. He exhorted party members to spend more time among the masses instead of being active only on social media.

Further, the PMK leader said the party would soon expand to Andhra Pradesh. He said preparations for the same have been under way for the past three months, and that leaders from all districts of Andhra Pradesh are expected to join the party’s launch.

On the Mekedatu issue, Anbumani accused both the Congress and the BJP of failing to protect Tamil Nadu’s interests. He urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to convene an all-party meeting and lead a delegation of political leaders and MPs to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue.