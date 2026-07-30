As summer lingers, Madurai’s shrinking greenery a concern

MADURAI: As Madurai reels under prolonged spells of unusually high temperatures, environmentalists have attributed the city’s rising heat to its shrinking green cover, urging authorities to prioritise sustained afforestation and protection of mature trees to mitigate the growing urban heat island effect.

The district has recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius on several occasions in recent months. According to IMD, daytime temperatures have remained 4 to 5 degrees Celsius above normal, raising concerns over the city’s preparedness to withstand the long-term impacts of climate change.

Data from the India State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2023 shows Tamil Nadu has a forest cover of 26,450 sq km, accounting for 20.34% of its geographical area, while tree cover extends over 5,371 sq km (4.13%). Together, the state’s forest and tree cover stands at 31,821 sq km, or 24.47% of its geographical area, placing Tamil Nadu 14th in the country in terms of recorded forest area. In Madurai district, forests cover 560.87 sq km, accounting for 15.12% of the geographical area. Former botany professor and environmentalist associated with Dhan Foundation, D Stephen, said the steady loss of urban greenery has left vast stretches of land exposed to direct sunlight, increasing heat absorption and pushing up surface temperatures. Pointing out that the National Forest Policy recommends at least 33% forest or tree cover to maintain ecological balance, Stephen said Madurai has less than 16% green cover. Though plantation drives are underway, he said it would take at least five years before they produce a noticeable impact. “A century-old tree cannot be replaced by planting a handful of saplings,” he said.