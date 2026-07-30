Banned plastics thrive in Tiruchy as supply chain escapes enforcement despite repeated raids and fines

TIRUCHY: Repeated raids and seizures have done little to curb the use of banned plastics in Tiruchy, exposing a critical gap in enforcement. While shopkeepers continue to be levied fines for using prohibited single use plastic products, the supply chain that keeps them readily available remains largely beyond the reach of authorities.

Lack of affordable food-grade alternatives has been preventing small vendors from making a 100% switchover due to fears of losing customers.

The Tamil Nadu Food Safety and Drug Administration Department inspected 105 food establishments in June this year, found violations at 41 outlets, seized 159 kg of banned plastic items and imposed a total fine of Rs 38,100. Separately, Tiruchy Corporation seized 146 kg of banned plastic products and collected a fine of around Rs 40,000 during last week alone.

Yet, a visit by TNIE found takeaway tea being packed in thin plastic pouches at several roadside tea stalls. Hot food continues to be wrapped in silver-coloured laminated sheets and plastic butter sheets, while groceries and small purchases are routinely handed over in banned plastic carry bags in several parts of the city. Officials concede that the challenge lies beyond the retail counter.