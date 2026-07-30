Ensure day-to-day trial in Pocso & rape cases: Madras HC to courts

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has issued a set of directions, including one to lower courts, to ensure day-to-day proceedings in rape and Pocso Act cases for expeditious trial and speedy delivery of justice to the victims.

Referring to an incident of two policemen raping a woman in Tiruvannamalai, the court directed the DGP to ensure the cops, who don the role of protecting women, do not turn perpetrators.

“This court directs all principal district and sessions courts, additional sessions courts, mahila courts and other special courts, presently seized of the trial of rape and sexual offence cases, to make every effort to comply with the mandatory two-month timeline under the proviso to Section 346(1) of the BNSS,” the first division bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan said in the order.

The bench issued the directions on Wednesday on the petition filed by the rape survivor, who hails from Andhra Pradesh and was subjected to the sexual assault at Tiruvannamalai, praying for expeditious prosecution and trial in rape and Pocso Act cases.