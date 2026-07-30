Garbage dump near Sirumugai forest may be drawing elephants, warn officials

COIMBATORE: A day after inspecting the banana plantation at Vedar Colony in Chikkadasampalayam, where a wild tusker was electrocuted to death, officials of the Coimbatore Forest Division are planning to write to Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar, seeking to stop dumping of garbage and take steps to clear the existing dump along the forest boundary. The entire solid waste generated by the local panchayat is being dumped at Vedar Colony, barely 150 metres from the forest boundary of the Sirumugai Forest Range.

The garbage has been attracting wild animals, including elephants, sloth bears and spotted deer, which venture out of the forest in search of food, drawn by the smell of the waste.

"The garbage has been dumped in the open over an area of more than 40 cents, and this was noticed during our field inspection on Monday. Wild boars are visiting the site in large numbers at present. We will be sending letters to the Chikkadasampalayam Panchayat seeking immediate clearance of the waste for the welfare of wild animals and to avoid dumping here after. There is also a high possibility of sloth bears and spotted deer being attracted to the dump in the future," said District Forest Officer (DFO) N Vengatesh Prabhu.

The Sirumugai Forest Range staff have been instructed to coordinate with the panchayat to ensure residents do not dump waste in the open. Panchayat officials have also been urged to remove the accumulated garbage at the earliest.