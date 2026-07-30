Government school students in Karaikal pen a unique tale, channel dreams in black & white

KARAIKAL: A clean tackle, a smart dribble, and at the target. It’s a goal!

Though a dream, V Vimalisha, an Class 11 student, is at it, and is not ready to relent to the pressures, as she continues to follow her football passion. She’s sure one day she will make it to the Indian women’s team.

Vimalisha’s dream is just one chapter in ‘Really Am I?’, a soon-to-be released book, featuring original poems, essays, short stories, slogans, dialogues and riddles, authored by the students of Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Thirunallar, under the guidance of their English teacher P Murugan.

Ask Vimalisha, she would say writing a short story has become a way to reflect on her past, present, and dreams for a future in football. “I’ve written my own story. I’m taking football coaching despite my family and friends telling me it’s a boys’ game. One day I’ll become a football star, just as I’ve written in my story,” she says.

The teachers at the school said the initiative is aimed at nurturing a reading and writing culture among rural students and help them see themselves as young authors.

Rather than being sold commercially, the book will be distributed to libraries and government schools across Karaikal district to inspire more students to discover the joy of reading and writing. Founder of People’s Welfare Trust, Thirunallar, and a member of Parents and Teachers committee, Naseer Ahmed, contributed Rs 42,000 for the printing expenses.