Karnataka's Mekedatu DPR returned as CWC finds proposal violates Cauvery tribunal award, SC verdict

CHENNAI: Amid a war of words between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka over the controversial Mekedatu project, the Central Water Commission (CWC) has returned the Detailed Project Report (DPR) submitted by Karnataka, saying the proposal does not conform to the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) award and the Supreme Court’s 2018 judgment.

As per official documents available with TNIE, the CWC had returned the DPR to Karnataka on June 29 for suitable alterations as the state had proposed to expand the volume of water that could be stored for consumptive use by 2.2 tmcft.

The upper riparian state had also introduced a completely new component, the Shivanasamudra Run-of-River Power Project, involving construction of a diversion weir across Cauvery, in the revised project report.

The CWC’s observations came after it examined a compliance report submitted by Karnataka on April 21, 2026, in response to queries raised by the commission on the original DPR submitted in 2019.

When Karnataka first proposed the Mekedatu project in 2018, it was presented as a balancing reservoir intended to divert about 23.75 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) of water to provide an additional consumptive use of 4.75 tmcft for drinking water supply to Bengaluru and nearby areas. Based on this, the CWC gave an “in-principle” clearance for preparing the DPR in November 2018.

However, in its revised proposal submitted this April, Karnataka had introduced the Shivanasamudra Run-of-River Power Project and increased the proposed consumptive use from 4.75 tmcft to 6.95 tmcft.

The CWC noted that these were major changes that were never part of the original DPR submitted in 2019. The commission also questioned Karnataka’s justification for constructing a reservoir with a live storage capacity of 59.46 tmcft.