Krishnagiri becomes first in Tamil Nadu to auction illegal miners' land to recover pending fines

KRISHNAGIRI: The Krishnagiri district administration has intensified its crackdown on illegal quarrying and mineral smuggling. A total of 142 illegal quarries were identified between April 2021 to January 2026, FIRs registered in 17 cases and 11 private complaints filed in courts. Apart from this, in a first for Tamil Nadu, action was initiated under the Revenue Recovery Act against offenders by Krishnagiri district, said a revenue department official to TNIE.

According to the official, "The drive against illegal quarrying and mineral smuggling resulted in the collection of Rs 13.88 crore in fines from violators. Similarly, in an effort to curb illegal mineral transportation, police, revenue and geology and mining departments seized 903 vehicles, registered 762 FIRs, while 31 private complaints were filed in courts. Two persons were arrested under the Goondas Act for repeated offences, and the administration collected to the tune of Rs 40.42 lakh in fines related to smuggling cases."

The official further said, "In a first for the state, Krishnagiri Collector C Dinesh Kumar invoked the Revenue Recovery Act to auction land of regular offenders to recover pending fines from illegal mining cases. A total of 30 cases were registered under the Act and the district administration has collected Rs 1 crore against a total outstanding amount of Rs 174.81 crore. Moreover, as part of the process, Form-4 (demand notice) notices were issued to 23 persons, Form-5 (recovery notice) notices to 13 persons, and Form-7 (auction/sale notice) notices to five persons. One plot of land has already been auctioned, fetching Rs 11.12 lakh. The amount was deposited into the government account. In total, 25.06 hectares of land have been identified for further revenue recovery action."