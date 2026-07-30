Madras HC summons TN commissioner of land administration over patta denial despite court orders

CHENNAI: Taking a serious view on the act of the commissioner of land administration (CLA) refusing to issue patta to a woman for a plot in Tiruporur Taluk in Chengalpattu despite court orders, the Madras High Court on Wednesday summoned the officer to the court.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan was hearing a contempt of court petition filed by Hema Anandan. The bench found the CLA issued an order that patta cannot be issued because the plot falls under Kazhuveli land.

It noted that a single judge had ordered issuance of patta and the division bench dismissed the appeal against the order. Special leave petition filed by the state in the SC was also dismissed. “How can the CLA pass the orders contrary to the courts’ orders,” the bench questioned.

Warning that a bailable warrant will be issued if the officer did not appear, the court granted half-day time.

The CLA appeared during the post-lunch session and submitted that the order was passed by mistake; and so, tendered unconditional apology. The bench granted authorities a week’s time to comply with the order for granting patta.