Party 'will act as shield, battle sword' for TVK government: MDMK chief Vaiko

MDMK chief Vaiko has said his party will act as a shield and a battle sword for a TVK government to thwart any attempts to threaten the Vijay-led administration.

The MDMK leader also asserted that the TVK would never compromise its secular credentials or lean towards the BJP.

"I told TVK founder C Joseph Vijay not to worry about anything. I assured him that whichever alliance I was in, I have served as one of the key commanders who secured victory for that front. Today, I stand with you. If anyone attempts to pose a threat to your governance, MDMK will act as a shield and a battle sword to thwart those attempts," Vaiko had said at an event in Chenai on Wednesday.

He further said, "I have absolute confidence that Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Vijay, will never lean towards the BJP under any circumstances."

"To safeguard secularism and social justice, the members of TVK will stand like frontline soldiers on the battlefield," he added.

Saying he had gone through every stage of political life and there was nothing left for him to suffer, Vaiko said, "The comrades standing with me today expect nothing for themselves and MDMK will serve as the sappers and miners for Vijay's government."

Referring to reports that opposition parties were attempting to topple the TVK government, the MDMK leader said, "Do not indulge in daydreams. No matter what efforts you make, if such a political situation arises, the TVK-led alliance will win no less than 180 seats (of the 234 Assembly seats). You will suffer a crushing defeat, lose your identity, and be reduced to zero."

(With inputs from PTI)