Poor rainfall, white grub infestation threaten sugarcane crop across Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: Sugarcane cultivation in Dharmapuri could take a massive hit this year as poor rainfall and white grub (larvae of scarab beetles) infestations have led to a rapid decline in crops across the district.

The district has an average sugarcane cultivation of about 6,500 hectares annually. Over the years, this number has declined due to lack of proper water sources. Due to this, the Dharmapuri Cooperative Sugarmill has been functioning erratically. However, the Subramaniya Siva Cooperative Sugarmill in Harur has managed to be largely successful due to the Thenpennai River and a large water reserve. However, this year, it is likely that both mills will not function because sugarcane cultivation across the district has been severely hit by the lack of water due to the failure of the southwest monsoon and the impact of white grubs.

Speaking to TNIE, P Murali from Pappireddipatti, said, "At present the sugarcane fields across the district are drying out due to increasing heat and lack of water reserves. Farmers have been feeding the sugarcane to cattle as they are dying without water. However this is not the only problem, as the sugarcanes are also rotting from the inside due to the effects of white grubs. Due to lack of rainfall and the hot weather, these larvae are multiplying and have infested fields across Harur and Pappireddipatti."

Another farmer, G Udhaikumar from Harur, said, "At present, we stand to face total crop loss. We need the mills to introduce sugarcane varieties which are highly resistant to pest attacks and drought. We feel that inferior varieties are more susceptible to pests. Now, even three-month-old crops are dying from pests and lack of water."