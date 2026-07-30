Post Stalin request, EVM verification in Kolathur begins

CHENNAI: Verification of the electronic voting machines (EVMs), control units (CUs) and voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) units used in 14 polling stations in the Kolathur Assembly constituency, commenced on Wednesday, where DMK president and former chief minister M K Stalin was defeated by TVK candidate V S Babu by a margin of 8,795 votes.

An official said following the announcement of the results of the Assembly elections, a petition was submitted by Stalin before the Election Commission of India (ECI) on May 7, seeking verification and authentication of the EVM burnt memory/microcontroller of 14 polling stations in Kolathur constituency in connection with the said election results.

Selected by the candidate, these 14 booths represent 5% of the 286 polling stations in Kolathur Assembly constituency. The total votes polled in the 14 booths came to 10,174.