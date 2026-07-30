Probe after Tiruvallur gas leak finds safety violations at 34 ammonia-handling factories

CHENNAI: The directorate of industrial safety and health (DISH) recently issued show-cause notice to 34 factories handling ammonia for safety violations as part of an ongoing special inspection drive launched across the state in the wake of last month’s ammonia gas leak at a seafood processing unit in Tiruvallur district that claimed the lives of 18 migrant workers.

As part of the drive that is being undertaken by 21 inspection teams each headed by a joint director, DISH has so far inspected around 140 of the 342 identified factories handling ammonia, including seafood processing units and dairy plants. Of these, 34 were found to have violated safety rules prescribed under the Factories Act, 1948, and the Tamil Nadu Factories Rules, 1950.

A major violation noticed was that workers were staying on the factory premises, similar to the arrangement at the Tiruvallur plant where tragedy struck on June 21. According to rules, workers’ living quarters must be located at least 300 metres away from the factory to reduce the risk during an ammonia leak or any other industrial accident.

Following the notices, 18 factories shifted their workers to alternative accommodation. The remaining 16 have initiated relocation. Officials said the inspection is expected to be completed by end of August.