Self-respect marriage: Youth weds trans woman in Gobichettipalayam

ERODE: A 25-year-old youth legally wedded a 27-year-old trans woman in a self-respect marriage despite his parents’ opposition at a law forum in Gobichettipalayam on Tuesday.

According to sources, B Praveen Raj of Avadi in Tiruvallur district, employed at an IT firm in Chennai, became acquainted with Kayalvizhi, a transgender woman, about seven years ago via Facebook.

Eventually, the two fell in love and Praveen expressed his wish to get married to Kayalvizhi to his parents. Met with stiff opposition, the two got married at a temple in Tiruchengode two years ago, sources added.

However, when Praveen returned to his hometown after the marriage, he was forcibly admitted to a private counselling center in Chennai for ‘treatment’, sources said.

When Praveen returned home in May 2025, his parents allegedly planned to marry him off to another woman. Subsequently, with Kayalvizhi’s help, Praveen left his home, they added.

On Tuesday, the couple approached the Manitham Law Foundation in Gobichettipalayam, following which a self-respect marriage ceremony was arranged for them.

M Chenniappan, senior advocate and founder of the law firm, said, “At our forum, we conduct self-respect marriages for those who need help. Praveen Raj’s marriage was also legally registered, and a certificate was issued.”