Shortage of dog catchers cripples stray control measures in Thoothukudi city

THOOTHUKUDI: Shortage of dog catchers is hampering stray dog control measures in Thoothukudi city.

According to a survey conducted by the Thoothukudi corporation, there are 7,260 stray dogs in the city. However, the civic body has only 2 dog catchers. As a result animal birth control (ABC) surgery was performed on a mere 132 street dogs since January and anti rabies vaccine (ARV) was administered to 1,424 strays.

As complaints of dog-bite cases are rising , the corporation is conducting special camps for vaccinating stray and pet dogs, and ABC awareness programmes in association with a Non-governmental organisation (NGO).

Apart from dog catchers, the corporation does not have adequate ABC centres. It currently has one ABC centre inside the dumpyard premises at Vellapatti. Sources said construction of an ABC centre at crematorium on Ayyan Kovil Street in Muthaiahpuram is on at a snail’s pace.