Tamil Nadu doctors accuse state of failing to protect 151 super-speciality quota seats after SC order

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Medical Officers Association (TNMOA), which had earlier petitioned the Supreme Court seeking to stop the state government from surrendering 151 vacant DM/MCh super-speciality (SS) seats earmarked for government doctors to the All India Quota (AIQ), has expressed “deep anguish, disappointment and strong dissatisfaction” with both the union and state governments after the court ordered the surrender on Tuesday. The association blamed the outcome on what it called the state government’s negligence and lack of seriousness in handling the case.

“It is entirely the result of the legal and administrative failure of the state government. It reflects not only a failure to protect the rights of government doctors but also a serious lack of commitment towards safeguarding Tamil Nadu’s public healthcare system and its future super-speciality services,” the TNMOA said.

Dr M Akilan, state general secretary, TNMOA, said the issue went beyond seats reserved for government doctors. “It is a public health issue,” he said. Akilan added the government had engaged senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi for the contempt petition filed against it, and that the health secretary had issued orders appointing Singhvi and another senior advocate Prashant to appear at the hearing.