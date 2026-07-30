Tamil Nadu farmers seek climate-resilient fine paddy varieties to reduce dependence on other states

CHENNAI: The representatives of several farmers’ organisations have urged the state government to direct the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) to develop fine paddy varieties that combine consumers’ preferred grain quality with the resilience and high yield of coarse varieties, including resistance to floods and other natural calamities.
The demand, raised repeatedly over the past few years, resurfaced on Monday at the government’s pre-Budget consultative meeting chaired by Minister for Agriculture R Vinoth and attended by nine other ministers. The representatives said that while Tamil Nadu mainly cultivates coarse paddy because of its higher yield, most consumers prefer fine rice.
Consequently, a large part of the state’s requirement is met by supplies from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. They said high-yielding, climate-resilient fine varieties would help farmers meet local demand and reduce dependence on other states.
PS Masilamani, general secretary of the CPI-affiliated Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, said there were speculations that the government might withdraw subsidies for coarse varieties. While these account for most of the state’s paddy production, only about 35% is consumed within Tamil Nadu, whereas fine rice accounts for nearly 65% of consumption, he said.
Sami Natarajan, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam affiliated to the CPM, renewed long-standing demand for setting up a state-run crop insurance company, alleging the union government’s crop insurance scheme primarily benefits private insurers rather than farmers.
Meanwhile, urging the state government to immediately promote cultivation of fine-variety paddy and strengthen irrigation infrastructure to reduce the state’s dependence on other states, the Madurai District Rice Mill Owners’ Association on Wednesday said the recent spike in rice prices was primarily driven by an unprecedented shortage of fine paddy following monsoon failure in southern India.
In a statement, the association appealed to the government to encourage farmers, particularly in the Cauvery delta districts, to cultivate fine-paddy varieties through improved seed research, awareness programmes and policy support.
It also sought the speedy implementation of river-linking projects, construction of check dams, desilting of lakes and ponds, and measures to improve groundwater recharge. According to the association, the failure of the southwest monsoon due to the El Nino effect has affected paddy in neighbouring states, leading to decline in supplies.
(With inputs from M S Thanaraj @ Madurai)