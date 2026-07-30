Tamil Nadu farmers seek climate-resilient fine paddy varieties to reduce dependence on other states

CHENNAI: The representatives of several farmers’ organisations have urged the state government to direct the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) to develop fine paddy varieties that combine consumers’ preferred grain quality with the resilience and high yield of coarse varieties, including resistance to floods and other natural calamities.

The demand, raised repeatedly over the past few years, resurfaced on Monday at the government’s pre-Budget consultative meeting chaired by Minister for Agriculture R Vinoth and attended by nine other ministers. The representatives said that while Tamil Nadu mainly cultivates coarse paddy because of its higher yield, most consumers prefer fine rice.

Consequently, a large part of the state’s requirement is met by supplies from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. They said high-yielding, climate-resilient fine varieties would help farmers meet local demand and reduce dependence on other states.

PS Masilamani, general secretary of the CPI-affiliated Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, said there were speculations that the government might withdraw subsidies for coarse varieties. While these account for most of the state’s paddy production, only about 35% is consumed within Tamil Nadu, whereas fine rice accounts for nearly 65% of consumption, he said.