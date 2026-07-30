Tamil Nadu forest depart likely to conduct first-ever Lion-Tailed Macaque census next year

COIMBATORE: In a first for the state, the Tamil Nadu forest department is set to conduct a dedicated census of the endangered lion-tailed macaque (LTM), an endemic primate of the Western Ghats, as part of efforts to prepare a comprehensive conservation plan for the species.

If all goes as planned, the census will be carried out in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), Kalakad-Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR), the Theni-Megamalai landscape and Nilgiris Forest Division during January and February of 2027.

So far, population assessments of the species have largely been undertaken by researchers and scientific institutions. Forest officials said that, similar to the statewide censuses conducted for vultures and hornbills, the department has now decided to organise a dedicated survey for the lion-tailed macaque, which is found only in the tropical rainforests of the Western Ghats.

Officials pointed out that, except for the Valparai and Manombolly forest ranges in the ATR, systematic surveys have not been carried out in the Vellimalai-Megamalai landscape, Kalakad-Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve or the Nilgiris Forest Division.

According to periodic population assessments conducted in ATR over the past two decades by the scientists of the Sálim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History, the lion-tailed macaque population has increased significantly. In 2002, only 375 individuals were recorded in Varagaliyar, Iyerpadi, Akkamalai, Waterfall and Anaigundhi-Puthuthottam areas of ATR. The number rose to around 800 in 2024.

Based on the survey methodology suggested by H N Kumara, principal scientist at the Sálim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON), the office of the Chief Wildlife Warden has initiated preparations for the census.