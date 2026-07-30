Tamil Nadu to retrofit state buses with cargo compartments to boost transport corporation revenue

CHENNAI: In a move to generate revenue to the loss-making state transport corporations, the transport department has started retrofitting cargo compartments in its buses, similar to ones in private omni buses.

As part of the initiative, buses are being retrofitted at Central Electric Bus Depot-1 near Pallavan Salai in Chennai. Meanwhile, Transport Minister A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban on Wednesday inspected cargo compartments retrofitted in state-run buses.

A department release said based on the directions of the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, the government is planning to allow the transportation of parcels and commercial goods on buses operated by seven state transport corporations, excluding the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC).

The initiative aims to provide an affordable logistics option for the public and traders while generating additional revenue for the transport corporations, the release added.

The minister visited Central Electric Bus Depot-1 and instructed officials to make certain modifications to improve the design and functionality of the cargo compartment.

The minister also reviewed the operations of Central Electric Bus Depot-1 and enquired about the progress of Central Electric Bus Depot-2, which is currently under construction. The new depot is being developed to support the proposed induction of 750 new electric buses under the second phase of MTC’s electric bus expansion programme.