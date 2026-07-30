Tamil Thai Vaazhthu will get 1st place at govt events: TN Minister

CHENNAI: School Education Minister A Rajmohan on Wednesday said ‘Tamil Thai Vaazhthu’ would continue to be accorded the first place at all state government events.

Responding to questions about the state song being rendered third at the recent Manonmaniam Sundaranar University convocation, after the National Anthem and Vande Mataram, in the presence of the governor, the minister said this was not the first such instance.

He pointed out at the 85th convocation of Annamalai University, attended by the the then Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy, Tamil Thai Vaazhthu was rendered after the National Anthem. He added a similar protocol was followed at a function attended by the then chief minister MK Stalin at Lok Bhavan before the Assembly election.

On the proposal to introduce chicken biryani in the midday meal scheme in government schools, Rajmohan said the scheme had evolved over the decades through contributions from successive governments. “As this government’s contribution, I have proposed introducing chicken biryani to Chief Minister Vijay,” he said. He added since the proposal involved multiple departments, the government would decide after due consultation.