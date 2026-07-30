TN initiates TNRERA’s reconstitution, invites applications for chairperson post

CHENNAI: Days after superseding the Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TNRERA), the state government has begun the process of reconstituting it by inviting applications for the posts of chairperson and members.

The housing and urban development department on Tuesday issued a notification calling for applications from eligible candidates following the resignation of former chairperson Shiv Das Meena, a retired IAS officer, and members L Subramanian, M Krishnamoorthy, D Jagannathan and Sukumar Chittibabu.

All of them were appointed during the previous DMK government.

Eligible candidates have been asked to submit their application, along with supporting documents, to the Office of the Principal Secretary, housing and urban development department, at the Secretariat by August 19.

Under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Rules, 2017, candidates for the chairperson’s post must have at least 20 years of experience in urban development, law, administration or related fields, or should have served in the rank of Additional Chief Secretary or above. For the post of member, candidates should have at least 15 years of experience or have served in the rank of Secretary or above.

The authority is currently under the state’s direct control. Former IAS officer K Phanindra Reddy has been appointed interim chairperson.

The interim authority will function for six months or until the TNRERA is reconstituted, whichever is earlier.