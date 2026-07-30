TNEB orders re-inspection of 3.7L power connections after high bill complaints

CHENNAI: Following widespread complaints over unusually high electricity bills in July, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) has ordered a state-wide reinspection of 3.7 lakh electricity connections that recorded a sharp increase in power consumption compared to the previous billing cycle.

The decision comes in the wake of mounting complaints from domestic consumers across the state. Consumers had taken to social media and grievance forums, demanding a review of the bills and an inquiry into possible errors.

TNEB CMD V Arun Roy has directed senior officers to personally verify such cases and complete the exercise by August 7. The inspections are aimed at addressing consumer grievances and identifying any errors in meter reading, billing or assessment of electricity consumption.

According to an official communication accessed by TNIE, the direct inspection will cover 3.7 lakh services wherein high variation in consumption has been noticed in July compared to the consumption in the previous bill during May 2026.

Necessary corrections should be made immediately wherever discrepancies in meter reading, billing or consumption assessment are detected, the CMD order said.

The CMD has also assigned inspection targets to officers at different levels. Under the directions, chief engineers and superintending engineers have been asked to inspect 50 and 25 service connections respectively, while executive engineers have to verify 75 connections each. Other field-level officers have been instructed to inspect 50 to 100 connections.