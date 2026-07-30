To improve service, call for co-op dept to take over Amma canteens

CHENNAI: To improve the services offered by Amma Unavagams and ease the burden on urban local bodies facing staff shortage, former government officials have suggested to bring all such canteens under a separate cooperative society managed by the cooperation department.

Such a move is expected to significantly enhance the management and functioning of the canteens, which provide food at heavily subsidised rates across Tamil Nadu. It could also improve the financial sustainability of Amma canteens while extending additional benefits to their employees.

Sources said the proposal would also relieve urban local bodies – including the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), municipal corporations and municipalities – of the responsibility of operating Amma canteens, a non-core activity.

Urban local bodies are primarily tasked with providing essential civic services such as solid waste management, drinking water supply, drainage maintenance, bus stand upkeep, and other public amenities. At present, 383 Amma canteens are managed by the GCC, while another 237 function under the supervision of other urban local bodies across the state. The average daily footfall of Amma canteens in Chennai is 1.03 lakh.

S R Venkatesan, former joint registrar in the cooperation department, recalled how communist leader A K Gopalan played a key role in converting the Indian Coffee House restaurant chain into a cooperative society in Thrissur, Kerala, in 1958. “Today, the cooperative runs around 500 outlets across India, including in Chennai and several other cities. Similarly, Amma canteens can also be brought under a cooperative model,” he said.