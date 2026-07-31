1 more fraudulent transaction at Palani sub-registrar office

DINDIGUL: Yet another fradulent transaction involving the Palani sub-registrar office has come to light amid a probe into a case pertaining to a mutt land in the town.

The Palani municipality has launched an inquiry after its property measuring 1.66 acres and estimated to be worth Rs 60 crore was illegally transferred using forged documents to private individuals in the Palani sub registrar office on July 6.

Incidentally, the documents were registered by the now-suspended sub-registrar Justin Manikandan on July 6, the same day the mutt land was illegally registered.

A top official in the municipality said they are currently verifying the old documents related to the land and would be filing a police complaint soon.

According to sources, two fake documents claiming ownership of a 1.66-acre plot on Old Dharapuram Road in Palani were registered at the sub-registrar office on July 6.

The first document is related to a settlement deed, where C Ravichandran (63) — a resident of Neikkarapatti in Palani claiming himself as the owner of the property — transfers the ownership of the land to his son, R Manoj Kumar. The value of the land is declared as `2.66 cr.