Amid El Nino threat, Tamil Nadu sets up expert advisory committee

CHENNAI: Anticipating the possibility of a strong El Nino event this year and its potential impact on rainfall and extreme weather, the state has constituted an expert advisory committee under the Tamil Nadu Disaster Risk Reduction Agency (TNDRRA) to strengthen disaster preparedness and climate resilience.

The move follows directions issued by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to scientifically assess the risks posed by the phenomenon and recommend advance mitigation measures. The committee will continuously monitor rainfall and drought conditions, identify vulnerable regions, strengthen early warning systems, and recommend science-based drought and flood mitigation strategies. It will also advise the government on improving preparedness for climate change-induced disasters during 2026-27 and 2027-28.

The panel brings together specialists in climate science, hydrology, disaster management, urban infrastructure and coastal ecosystems. Members include S Kanmani of Anna University, Balaji Narasimhan of IIT-Madras, climate resilience expert Arivudai Nambi Appadurai of WRI India, Ramesh Ramachandran of the Tamil Nadu Green Climate Company, R Venkatesan of the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority, J K Patterson Edward of the Suganthi Devadason Marine Research Institute, and R Pradeep John of the Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited.

The committee will function under the chairmanship of the additional chief secretary and commissioner of revenue administration and state relief commissioner.

El Nino, a periodic warming of sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean, alters global weather patterns and typically occurs once every two to seven years.The met department forecasts indicate a high probability of a strong El Nino developing this year. The state expects below-normal southwest monsoon rainfall and intense rainfall during northeast monsoon.