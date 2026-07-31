Bharathiar University reschedules supplementary exams after TNIE report

COIMBATORE: Bharathiar University on Thursday rescheduled the supplementary theory examinations from September 13 to August 23 after TNIE carried a news report on Thursday titled 'Delay in supplementary exams puts BU students' PG admissions at peril'.

In a circular sent to all colleges affiliated with Bharathiar University by the Controller of Examinations on Thursday, it was stated that, following requests from students, the September 2026 special supplementary theory examinations will be conducted on August 23 (Sunday) instead of September 13.

According to official sources at the university, this circular was sent after Registrar R Rajavel held a meeting with officials from the Examination Department on Thursday morning, instructing the rescheduling of the examinations to August for student's welfare.

Association of University Teachers (AUT) Zone IV Chairman A Balasankar welcomed the university's swift decision, and said that would enable thousands of students to join postgraduate courses in colleges during the current academic year without any disruption to their education.

"We also urge the university to conduct a supplementary exam earlier in the future, keeping students' academic interests in mind," he said.

A student said that when the university had scheduled the supplementary exam for September, it was uncertain whether students would be able to join postgraduate courses even if they passed, as admissions to postgraduate courses close by the end of August.

He said that as the university usually declares the results within five days of the exam, students will be able to join postgraduate courses during the current academic year.