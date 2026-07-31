College proprietor held for sexually harassing students in Tenkasi

TENKASI: The proprietor of a paramedical college in Shengottai was arrested by the Tenkasi All-Women Police on Thursday for allegedly sexually harassing students enrolled there.

The accused is 42-year-old V Binu, a resident of Narikkal in Kerala’s Kollam district. A probe is underway based on an ex-student’s complaint.

The complaint against Binu was lodged by the mother of a 21-year-old student who had to leave the college following alleged sexual abuse by Binu in 2024.

Police sources say the student used to stay in the college hostel. “Binu obtained details about the woman’s boyfriend with the help of hostel warden Devipriya. Threatening to disclose the relationship to her family, Binu allegedly repeatedly coerced her into a sexual relationship. The victim later informed her parents about the alleged abuse, following which they brought her back from the college. However, Binu allegedly delayed returning her educational certificates for several months,” sources said.

“Recently, the victim was reportedly informed by students that Binu sexually harassed them as well. Subsequently, the victim’s mother lodged a complaint with the Tenkasi police seeking action against Binu for the abuse of her daughter and other girl students,” police sources added.

The police registered a case against Binu and hostel warden Devipriya under nine provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.