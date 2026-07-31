ED searches 16 locations as part of probe into funding of 2022 Coimbatore car bomb blast

CHENNAI/COIMBATORE: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted searches at 16 locations across Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad and Mumbai as part of a money laundering probe into the funding of the 2022 Coimbatore car bomb blast.

The searches were carried out by the ED’s Chennai zonal office under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), based on FIRs registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the October 2022 suicide bomb blast near the Sangameshwarar Temple at Kottaimedu in Coimbatore.

According to the ED, the accused allegedly raised funds through a fake Covid-19 vaccination certificate racket and collecting donations and making fraudulent investments through Arabic College.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested 18 primary suspects in connection with the ISIS-inspired October 2022 Coimbatore car bomb blast. Based on the NIA’s inputs, the ED held searches at the residences of four suspects and Muhammad Azharudheen, who was said to be a core associate in the bombing plan and allegedly guided the suicide bomber Jamesha Mubeen from prison. The searches were held in Coimbatore at Anbu Nagar, GM Nagar, Azath Nagar in the Ukkadam area, Podanur and Saravanampatti.

Sources said ED officials recovered documents and files suspected to be linked to the case during the searches. The seized material is being examined, and further investigation is under way to trace the money trail and identify others connected to the alleged terror funding network.

The attack was carried out by Jamesha Mubeen and others using a modified car loaded with explosives. A vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (IED) was detonated on October 23, 2022, near the Sangameswarar Temple at Kottaimedu in Coimbatore. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been investigating the case, while the ED subsequently took over the financial investigation to trace how the operation was funded.